Bihar election verdict will boost BJP for 2026 Assam polls, says Dilip Saikia

Guwahati, Nov 15: State BJP president Dilip Saikia on Friday said that the massive win of the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections will greatly encourage the saffron party's workers in Assam and ensure a sweeping victory for the ruling alliance in the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

As the counting of the Bihar election results progressed, celebratory scenes were witnessed at the Assam BJP head-office here. Party workers gathered at the office compound in large numbers and there was dancing and singing, besides distribution of sweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led Central government has been tirelessly working since 2014 with the vision of a 'Developed India', ensuring inclusive development across all regions of the country. The developmental initiatives of the Central government and the relentless efforts of the BJP-JDU government in Bihar to build a Shreshtha Bihar have led to all-round progress in the State. As a result, the people of Bihar have broken all barriers and blessed the BJP-JDU alliance in this election," Saikia told reporters here.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Bihar for the results, Saikia said that the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar had worked with the philosophy of 'Integral Humanism' advocated by Jana Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

"The election results. show that the people have rejected the Congress party's minority appeasement policies and its caste-based divisive politics. The Bihar election results will have an impact on the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The Congress party is now like a setting sun, and this has been clearly proven in Bihar. Despite forming an alliance with a strong political party like Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, the Congress has to face humiliation in the elections. The attempts of

form alliances with some regional parties for the upcoming Assembly elections will yield zero results. In the next Assembly elections, the condition of the Congress and its alliance in Assam will be even worse than in Bihar," Saikia said.