Bihar bridge collapse puts Guwahati-North Guwahati link project under scrutiny

Guwahati, Aug 17: For the third time, a significant portion of the under-construction Bhagalpur-Sultanganj Bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar, collapsed on Saturday, raising serious concerns about the credibility of the company behind the project, SP Singla Constructions Private Ltd.

This is the same firm responsible for constructing the much-anticipated Guwahati-North Guwahati link bridge.

The Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, a crucial infrastructure project stretching 8.4 km across the Brahmaputra River, has been under construction since 2019, with a total project cost of ₹2,608 crore.

The six-lane bridge is designed to improve connectivity between Guwahati and North Guwahati by diverting traffic over the river.

However, with repeated collapses at the Bhagalpur-Sultanganj site, doubts have surfaced about the reliability of SP Singla Constructions in handling the Guwahati project.

The Bhagalpur Bridge's instability has prompted many to question whether the company can be trusted to deliver a safe and durable structure for the Guwahati-North Guwahati link.

“In large-scale projects, risk is inherent, but it’s important to remember that the Brahmaputra River presents different challenges than the Ganga. In Guwahati, the bridge being constructed relies heavily on well foundations and precise carter staging, as well as the concrete grade used,” a seasoned civil engineer told The Assam Tribune, requesting anonymity.

“Although each project varies, even within the same company, I am confident that the Guwahati project is being built with a strong foundation. Risks are always present, but I trust the contractors have thoroughly prepared. Additionally, such projects undergo regular inspections by higher authorities, many of whom come from abroad,” he added.

Notably, following the collapses in Bihar, the Assam government, reportedly concerned about the quality of the ongoing Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, hired a team from one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to conduct a quality audit.

The audit aimed to ensure that the construction complies with all safety standards.

Despite these concerns, the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge is still under construction and is expected to be completed soon.

However, the recent events in Bihar have cast a shadow over the project, prompting heightened scrutiny and calls for rigorous safety checks.