Behali school headmaster arrested for alleged midday meal fund misuse

Behali, Feb 14: The headmaster of The Middle English School in Behali, Narayan Saikia, has been arrested for allegedly misusing funds meant for the mid-day meal scheme.

Saikia was taken into custody following a case registered at Behali police station under sections 316(5)/318(4)/337/324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police reports, Saikia had halted the mid-day meal program at the school for the past three months and is accused of embezzling funds by forging the signature of the samiti president. His arrest follows complaints regarding the improper implementation of the scheme.

Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) Milan Das stated, "The mid-day meal scheme is a work of utmost responsibility. The person in charge should always maintain a record book detailing fund expenditures. Usually, the headmaster is responsible, but in his absence, the accountant handles it."

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter, with further legal proceedings underway.