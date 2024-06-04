‘Big Publicity, Arrogant Speeches don’t help to win elections’ BJP MLA congratulates Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, June 4: In a heart-warming gesture, Khumtai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mrinal Saikia congratulated Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi for paving his way to claim his victory in Jorhat parliamentary constituency on Tuesday.

Saikia emphasised that Gaurav’s win is significant in the constituency in many ways, as it proved that money, big publicity, and overdoses of leaders, among others, do not help win elections.

“Special congratulations to @GauravGogoiAsm for your amazing win. This result is very significant in Jorhat in many ways. The outcome proved that- Money, Big Publicity, Over Doses of Leaders and Arrogant Speeches does not always help to win elections,” Saikia posted on X.

Gaurav Gogoi expressed his gratitude to Saikia, saying, “We may be on opposite sides of the political spectrum but I respect your commitment to the people of Khumtai esp during time of floods and your interest in agro-tourism.”





Thank you @Mrinal_MLA dangoriya. We may be on opposite sides of the political spectrum but I respect your commitment to the people of Khumtai esp during time of floods and your interest in agro-tourism. https://t.co/WCAbkmE9zW — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 4, 2024

It may be mentioned that Gaurav Gogoi defied exit poll predictions by leading in the Jorhat seat by 1,44,393 votes, paving his way to claim a neck-to-neck victory against BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi.

