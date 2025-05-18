Big businesses create jobs, not take them: CM defends corporate entry in Assam

Guwahati, May 18: In defence of his government’s pro-investment stance, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the criticism surrounding corporate entries like the Adani and Ambani groups into the state.

“If our children can go outside Assam and work for Rs 7,800 under Adani and Ambani, then why shouldn’t we bring Adani and Ambani to Assam itself?” he asked during a public address at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister highlighted that private investments are essential to creating employment within the state. Citing the example of the Guwahati Airport, now operated by the Adani Group, Sarma said, “When Adani took over the airport, many had staged protests. Today, 10,000 people are working there, and when the new terminal is ready, the number will become 30,000.” He argued that such investments are not displacing locals but offering them jobs within Assam.

In his address, Sarma outlined several large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects that are currently underway in the state. Highlighting the Centre’s support, he noted the Rs 7,800-crore Ring Road project in Guwahati and the Narengi-Kurua bridge, both inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The expressway connecting Guwahati and Silchar has also received Centre’s approval and will be developed as an access-controlled greenfield highway,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister further added that projects worth Rs 30,000 crore, received during the Advantage Assam 2.0, are already under implementation. “This year alone, we expect investments of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Projects worth Rs 32,000 crore have already been signed and many are under construction or nearing launch,” he said.

He listed 20 key projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 22,900 crore that are either in construction or operational. These include the Rs 1,800 crore investments by Kohinoor Pulp & Paper Ltd and RPM Speciality Paper Ltd, and a Rs 130-crore waste recycling plant by SKJ Clean Investment Venture, which is scheduled to be ready by December 2025. Sarma also mentioned that the Matheson Hydrogen Company, backed by Japanese investors, is currently developing its site in Assam.

“Four ethanol plants are under construction, and Brahmaputra Bio-RI is nearing inauguration in six months,” he said, adding, “There are investments of Rs 2,800 crore in three cement factories.”

Sarma highlighted Assam’s growing role in the clean energy sector as well. “Solar power projects of 200MW are being undertaken by a company in Tezpur and Bilasipara. NLC has floated a new company called Neyveli Assam Pvt Ltd and is about to start a 1,000MW solar project,” he said. Additionally, the government has signed binding MoUs with ONGC Tripura Power Corporation and NEEPCO for pump storage projects.

On the hospitality front, Sarma announced the construction of international standard hotels including Hilton and JW Marriott. “Tata’s Gateway project at Jagiroad is progressing faster than the one in Dholera, Gujarat,” he quipped.

Addressing employment generation in the agriculture and dairy sectors, he said, “Unless there is expansion in dairy, horticulture, and veterinary, real employment won’t come.”

He also cited Amul’s investment in Assam — a Rs 75-crore project to build dairy units in Dhemaji, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh. “Our current milk production is 1.3 lakh litres a day. We aim to make this 10 lakh litres in the next four to five years,” he said.

Two more processing plants are also in talks in Kamrup Metro and Biswanath districts. “We are eyeing a Rs 2,000-crore investment in the dairy sector, which will create 20,000 jobs,” Sarma added.

The government is also promoting entrepreneurship and innovation through a dedicated Startup and Innovation Department. “Already, 24 Assamese youths have received grants. Many from outside Assam are now interested in working in our incubation centres,” he said.

CM Sarma closed his remarks by reinforcing his vision for Assam’s economic future. “We will sign more MoUs in September or October this year. We are working to create an environment where every investor feels Assam is the best destination,” he asserted.