Big business bets on Assam: List of key MoUs inked across sectors so far
Here’s a look at some of the key MoUs signed on the first day of the summit
Guwahati, February 25: Advantage Assam 2.0 commenced on a high note on Tuesday, with leading industrialists taking centre stage at the inauguration ceremony at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara.
A powerhouse lineup—including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, and N Chandrasekaran—laid out ambitious investment roadmaps for the state, reaffirming Assam’s growing economic potential.
The event also witnessed the signing of multiple MoUs, solidifying Assam’s status as a rising business hub. Covering key sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, gas distribution, and manufacturing, these agreements underscore the state’s increasing appeal to investors.
Here’s a look at some of the key MoUs signed on the first day of the summit:
*Essar Group – ₹2,100 Cr
Setting up a renewable energy project
*Vedanta Group – ₹50,000 Cr
Oil & gas exploration, surveillance infrastructure, sports investment
*Adani Total Gas Ltd. – ₹5,000 Cr
City gas distribution, EV charging, biomass, LNG for trucks & mining
*Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. – ₹10,711 Cr
Sulphur plant, multimodal terminal, rail-fed terminal, LPG bottling, aviation fuel, green hydrogen
*Greenko Energies Pvt. Ltd. – ₹5,850 Cr
900 MW pumped storage project for peak-hour power supply
*Oil India Ltd. – ₹23,300 Cr
Exploration & production, facility refurbishment, CNG & PNG supply in Assam
*Welspun World – ₹350 Cr
Manufacturing high-quality pipes & water storage tanks under Sintex BAPL Ltd.
*Tata Power Company Ltd. – ₹30,000 Cr
5,000 MW renewable energy projects (solar, wind, hydro, storage)
*Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd. – ₹1,200 Cr
Duliajan Feeder Line (186 km) connecting to Northeast Gas Grid
*Lilavati Foundation LLP – ₹150 Cr
Multi-specialty tertiary care hospital
* Bio Friends – ₹260 Cr
New DME (Dimethyl Ether) plant (80,000 TPY) in Namrup, Dibrugarh