Big business bets on Assam: List of key MoUs inked across sectors so far

Guwahati, February 25: Advantage Assam 2.0 commenced on a high note on Tuesday, with leading industrialists taking centre stage at the inauguration ceremony at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara.

A powerhouse lineup—including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, and N Chandrasekaran—laid out ambitious investment roadmaps for the state, reaffirming Assam’s growing economic potential.

The event also witnessed the signing of multiple MoUs, solidifying Assam’s status as a rising business hub. Covering key sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, gas distribution, and manufacturing, these agreements underscore the state’s increasing appeal to investors.

Here’s a look at some of the key MoUs signed on the first day of the summit:

*Essar Group – ₹2,100 Cr

Setting up a renewable energy project

*Vedanta Group – ₹50,000 Cr

Oil & gas exploration, surveillance infrastructure, sports investment

*Adani Total Gas Ltd. – ₹5,000 Cr

City gas distribution, EV charging, biomass, LNG for trucks & mining

*Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. – ₹10,711 Cr

Sulphur plant, multimodal terminal, rail-fed terminal, LPG bottling, aviation fuel, green hydrogen

*Greenko Energies Pvt. Ltd. – ₹5,850 Cr

900 MW pumped storage project for peak-hour power supply





*Oil India Ltd. – ₹23,300 Cr

Exploration & production, facility refurbishment, CNG & PNG supply in Assam

*Welspun World – ₹350 Cr

Manufacturing high-quality pipes & water storage tanks under Sintex BAPL Ltd.

*Tata Power Company Ltd. – ₹30,000 Cr

5,000 MW renewable energy projects (solar, wind, hydro, storage)

*Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd. – ₹1,200 Cr

Duliajan Feeder Line (186 km) connecting to Northeast Gas Grid

*Lilavati Foundation LLP – ₹150 Cr

Multi-specialty tertiary care hospital

* Bio Friends – ₹260 Cr

New DME (Dimethyl Ether) plant (80,000 TPY) in Namrup, Dibrugarh