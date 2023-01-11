Bid to create new outfit in Bodoland foiled: GP Singh

Kokrajhar, Jan.11: Under a systematic effort by Assam Police the possibility for creating new militant outfit in Bodoland area has been foiled with the arrest of the MLA and two others on last 6th Jan, said Special DGP, Assam, G. P. Singh on Tuesday.

In his two-days visit to Kokrajhar to review the law and order situation of BTR, the Special DGP stated that there have been involvement of some persons trying to create a militant outfit to destabilise the peaceful situation of BTR by indulging in terror and bloodshed for ulterior motives, however, Assam Police has been also strictly monitoring the situation and as a part of the initiative, the accused have been apprehended and also found in the involvement of supplying and handing over arms for the newly created outfit which is almost final to be created on the 26th Jan this year, he said.

He has also added that reviving such acts of terrorism in Bodoland will no more be tolerated and those in such activities have been identified by the Assam Police and NIA team which is going to starts taking action against the culprit soon, he added saying further that the nexus between the arrested MLA and the NLFB in the involvement of supplying arms has specific evidences but as NLFB surrendered so the NIA case was suspended temporarily earlier, however the newly found involvement of this people has made the NIA case to reopen urgently, Singh said.

At the same time he also remarks on the Karimganj murder case. The special DGP assured that a charge sheet will be filed soon.