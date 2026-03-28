'Bid Assam CM farewell': Gogoi flags 'betrayal' of Tarun Gogoi in Titabor

Jorhat, March 28: With the Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, campaigning has intensified across the state, with leaders from both ruling and opposition parties stepping up outreach despite adverse weather conditions.

Addressing a rally at Borhola Kalakunj Bhawan in support of Congress candidate Pran Kurmi for the Titabor constituency, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi invoked the legacy of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Saturday, stating that the party has fielded a candidate who had earned his trust.

Launching a sharp political attack, Gogoi alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had “betrayed” Tarun Gogoi and should be politically ousted.

“People of Titabor, like the rest of Assam, want to see Himanta Biswa Sarma defeated. He should get a farewell from Assam’s politics,” Gogoi said.

He urged voters to back the Congress symbol.

“If Titabor votes for the Congress, we can achieve that. Otherwise, it would mean voting for Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he added.

The APCC chief said several leaders from the BJP and AGP have joined Congress ahead of the elections, expressing confidence of a strong performance.

“Our party is prepared to win from all sides,” he said.

Gogoi criticised the BJP-led government’s development record in Jorhat, alleging that local leadership had been sidelined.

“In the last five years, BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami has not received the importance he should have. Decisions have been taken through ‘remote control’ without consulting him,” he said.

He added that future development would reflect the aspirations of the people.

“The person sitting in Dispur cannot decide Jorhat’s progress. Our vision is to take Jorhat to a global stage in aspects of heritage, culture and tourism,” he said.

Responding to BJP’s criticism of past Congress governments, Gogoi questioned the ruling party’s accountability.

“Which government has been in power for the last 10 years? To hide their failures, they blame others instead of taking responsibility,” he said.

He also raised concerns over law-and-order issues, alleging selective action by the administration.

Gogoi also weighed in on the ongoing political controversy involving Badruddin Ajmal and the Chief Minister.

The row stems from a recent exchange of remarks, where Ajmal allegedly said, “If we ever get him (CM), I will break his spinal cord,” in response to Sarma’s earlier statement that his government had “broken the bones, hands and legs of illegal immigrants” and would “break the spinal cord” in the coming years.

Criticising both sides, Gogoi said, “We denounce Ajmal as well as the silence of the Chief Minister. Why is he shut now?”

He further alleged inconsistencies in governance and political positioning.

“People want to see the real leader. The administration should function independently, not under political pressure,” he said.