Bicentenary Doul Mahotsav begins in Nalbari; Kalag’s Shyamrai Naamghar abuzz

Nalbari, Mar 1: Two centuries of devotion resonated through the Shyamrai Naamghar at Kalag in Nalbari as the bicentenary Doul Mahotsav commenced on Sunday.

The six-day festival is being organised to mark 200 years of the Naamghar’s spiritual and cultural legacy.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the venue on the opening day, creating an atmosphere charged with faith and festivity.

“Today is truly an auspicious day. We are emotional to see so many people gathered here to be part of this occasion. I hope the programmes conclude smoothly,” said Lakshmi Kalita, chairperson of the Naamghar committee.

Celebrations began with the ceremonial hoisting of 200 flags, symbolising the two centuries of its existence. The morning featured a series of spiritual programmes, followed by a grand religious procession organised by the committee.

The procession offered a vibrant spectacle, with elephants, traditional bullock carts and colourful representations of Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

Traditional Bhelaghar structures, Bagurumba dance performances and tableaux depicting Hanuman, Lord Krishna, and other mythological and cultural themes drew admiration from devotees and visitors.

“We are completing 200 years, and based on that we have organised several events. The first event was a Swachh Abhiyan, followed by the flag-hoisting ceremony, and now the cultural rally,” said Mintu Patowary, editor of the Naamghar committee.

The second day of the festival will feature a religious congregation, while the third day will host a nagara naam performance. Cultural programmes are scheduled in the evenings from the third to the sixth day.

“In addition to the religious and cultural events, we have organised a book fair, a trade fair and several stalls. I urge everyone to come and witness the celebrations,” Patowary added.

As Kalag marks two centuries of devotion and community spirit, the Doul Mahotsav stands not merely as a religious observance but as a testament to Assam’s enduring cultural heritage, blending faith, festivity and collective memory into a celebration of lasting significance.