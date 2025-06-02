Bhutan set to ink MoU with Darrang Cancer Centre for advanced treatment

Mangaldai, June 1: The stage is set for the Royal Bhutan government to ink an MoU with the Darrang Cancer Centre to secure advanced medical treatment for the cancer patients from the neighbouring country.

In this connection, an eight-member delegation from the Bhutan government’s health department visited the Darrang Cancer Centre in Mangaldai on Friday. The delegation inspected the facilities available at the Cancer Centre and discussed a potential agreement to facilitate treatment for Bhutanese cancer patients at the hospital, which is the nearest such medical facility for the people of that country.

The Bhutanese delegation was received by the superintendent of Darrang Cancer Centre, Dr Syed Iftikhar Sobhani, Assam Cancer Care Foundation’s (ACCF’s) executive director Dr Deepjyoti Das, Shashank Saikia, and Dr Subrata Chandai.

The Bhutanese delegation included Dr Sonam Tsering, medical superintendent of Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) in Thimphu, Dr GP Dhakal, senior physician, Dr Sonam Darge, senior surgeon, Phub Tsering, senior ENT specialist, Pema Gyeltshen, health officer, Dr Dorji Wangchuk, Dr Prabhat Pradhan, oncology surgeon, and Dr Namkha Dorji, gynaecologist.

The Assam Cancer Care Foundation is exploring the potential for medical tourism with the Royal Bhutan government. During their three-day visit, the delegation toured the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati as well as the Barpeta and Darrang Cancer Centres. They reviewed advanced medical infrastructure and facilities, including robotic surgery systems, linear sccelerators (LINAC), advanced nuclear medicine facilities, and diagnostic imaging technologies. The delegation praised ACCF’s commitment to providing advanced cancer care in Assam.

Dr Tsering said, “We look forward to future collaboration and hope to strengthen our relationship further.”

This visit highlights ACCF’s commitment to regional healthcare integration and positions Assam as a key destination for advanced and affordable cancer care for Northeast India and neighbouring countries. The Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the State government and Tata Trusts, is dedicated to establishing the largest three-tier cancer care network in South Asia to provide accessible and affordable cancer treatment.