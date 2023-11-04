Bhutan King to take jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, Nov 4: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, who is on the second of his three-day maiden visit to Assam, will undertake a jungle safari in Kaziranga National Park on Saturday.

As per reports, the king and his entourage will take the afternoon open jeep safari at the central Kohora range from Mihimukh gate. The entourage will stop at Kathpora watchtower and Daflang tower before returning to Mihimukh.

The monarch will then proceed to Elephant Riding Point 1 within the same range to observe elephants bathing in the Kohor River. Later, he will witness the sunset from this vantage point, with the Karbi Anglong Hills in the backdrop. In the evening, the king is scheduled to participate in a cultural event and attend a dinner hosted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Additionally, he will have meetings with environmentalists and conservation experts.

The 43-year-old king arrived in Guwahati on Friday and visited the Kamakhya temple. He also engaged with the Bhutanese diaspora in Guwahati and met the Chief Minister. The king attended a cultural event, followed by a dinner, hosted by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. The monarch is set to depart for Delhi from Jorhat airport on Sunday. He is on an eight-day visit to India.