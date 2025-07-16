Bhutan eyes Asharikandi’s terracotta for Gelephu Project; Consul tours Dhubri craft hub

Dhubri, July 16: In a landmark step towards cultural collaboration and international promotion of traditional Indian craftsmanship, Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, the Consul General of Bhutan, paid a special visit to Dhubri on Tuesday. The visit focused on exploring the region’s renowned terracotta art, with a view to incorporating it into Bhutan’s ambitious Mindfulness City project in Gelephu.

The Consul General’s itinerary included a detailed tour of terracotta craft sites, where he engaged directly with the artisans of Asharikandi – the heart of Dhubri’s terracotta heritage. He observed the intricate and age-old techniques used in shaping the terracotta artifacts, appreciating the depth of skill and cultural expression embodied in each piece. “These pieces are not just artifacts; they are brought to life by the hands that shape them,” he remarked during the visit.













Bhutan's Consul General at Dhubri, observing the terracotta art of the region (AT Photo)

The delegation was guided by Binoy Bhattacharjee, director of NECARDO (North East Craft and Rural Development Organization) and chairman of the GI tag team for Asharikandi terracotta. Bhattacharjee provided a comprehensive overview of the crafting process and the heritage value of these creations, which have earned the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking them as products of unique cultural and regional significance.

Sources close to the development confirmed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is on the horizon between India and Bhutan, with the support of the Dhubri district administration and NECARDO. The proposed MoU is expected to facilitate the formal integration of Dhubri’s terracotta art into Bhutan’s Mindfulness City framework, offering a global platform to this indigenous tradition.

As part of this Indo-Bhutan collaborative initiative, selected master artisans from Dhubri will soon travel to Bhutan to train local craftsmen in the terracotta tradition. This exchange is envisioned as a two-way cultural enrichment program, strengthening bonds and nurturing shared artistic heritage.

Importantly, the forthcoming agreement will ensure the inclusion of all relevant stakeholders – ranging from self-help groups and cooperative societies to GI-tag experts – thereby adopting a comprehensive, community-centric approach to cultural preservation and promotion.