Bhutan approaches Assam to train its police at Lachit Borphukan Academy: DGP Singh

Dergaon, August 12: The Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Assam, already recognised as one of India’s top police training institutions, is now set to expand its reach beyond national borders.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh revealed on Tuesday that neighbouring Bhutan has formally approached the state to train its police personnel.

The announcement came during the passing-out parade of 700 Goa Police cadets, who completed 43 weeks of intensive training at the academy.

“When an academy in Assam trains 2,000 Manipur Police cadets, 700 from Goa, and now receives requests from other countries, it proves how empowered our country has become,” Singh said, adding that the development underscores India’s growing role in capacity-building for regional law enforcement.

Singh credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision for LBPA’s rising stature. “Due to the Chief Minister’s foresight, the academy continues to produce officers who serve with distinction across India,” he said.

The LBPA, inaugurated in its first phase by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March, is being developed in three phases at a projected cost of Rs 1,050 crore.

The completed first phase, built at an investment of Rs 167.4 crore, features smart classrooms, weapon simulators, research labs, administrative offices, and residential facilities.

It is designed to train recruits in specialised courses, commando operations, and advanced policing techniques, with accommodation for over 2,600 trainees.

Shah had described the academy as a future national leader in police training, saying, “It will be number one in five years.”

With its track record in inter-state training and its upcoming role in international police cooperation, LBPA is poised to become a hub for both domestic and foreign law enforcement training in the region.