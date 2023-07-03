Bhupen Hazarika's sister Sudakshina Sarma passes away

Guwahati, July 3: Eminent Assamese singer and sister of legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Sudakshina Sarma died here on July 3 after a prolonged illness.

Sarma, 89, breathed her last at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where she was was admitted.

As per sources, she was suffering from Aspiration Pneumonia with sepsis and pressure sores.

Sudakshina Sarma was born at Guwahati in 1934, her father-in-law had given her the name "Sudakshina" after she wed poet and composer Dileep Sarma.

She is known for singing numerous well-known songs, such as Kotha Aru Xur, Jetuka Bolere, and Xaratkalor Rati.

