Bhupen Hazarika’s music to float along Brahmaputra in unique 10-day tribute cruise

Jorhat, Sept 8: On the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Assam embarked on a tribute as vast and timeless as the river he loved.

A 10-day musical cruise, named “Bistirno Parore”, set sail along the Brahmaputra, tracing its waters from Guijaan in Tinsukia to Dhubri, carrying with it the melodies of the Bard of Brahmaputra.

The voyage, launched on Monday, brings together ten musicians who will perform Hazarika’s iconic songs at various stops, engaging with local communities and artistes who had worked with the maestro.

Over the next ten days, the cruise promises to weave music, memory, and cultural connection together, across the state.

The flag-off ceremony was a fitting homage. Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kishan broke into Hazarika’s Manuhe Manuhor Babe while addressing the gathering atop the cruise.

He highlighted the significance of the initiative, “Our artistes will delve into the songs of the great artiste and highlight his message of brotherhood among all the communities, tribes, and people of the state. This is a great initiative. I want to thank Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for felicitating such a joyful event.”

The musicians themselves are equally inspired. “Our goal is to delve into the timeless songs of Dr Hazarika throughout the journey. We will present his songs at different places along our path. It’s a brave endeavour because his songs aren’t easy to perform, but we are determined to try,” said one of the artistes onboard.

Beyond performance, the team will interact with local musicians, learn stories from those who knew Hazarika, and pass on his legacy to new audiences.

“The idea is to spread Bhupen Hazarika’s music across Assam and learn more about the great soul along the way,” added another musician.

Organised in association with the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the cruise is more than a musical journey—it is a moving celebration of Hazarika’s enduring message of unity, cultural pride, and brotherhood.

From the eastern banks of Tinsukia to the western stretches of Dhubri, Bistirno Parore promises to echo the timeless music of a legend whose melodies continue to define Assam.

Prabin Bora, Director, IWAI said the voyage embodies the timeless spirit of Dr. Hazarika’s music.

“Much like the mighty Brahmaputra, Bhupen Da’s music flowed across borders with a universal message of peace and brotherhood. On his centenary, we celebrate not only his legacy but also the collective cultural identity he helped shape,” Bora added.