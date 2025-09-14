Bhupen Hazarika’s life retold: New biography sheds light on icon's many creative facets

Guwahati, Sept 14: The new generation remembers Bhupen Hazarika mostly through his songs, but his biography Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika by Sahitya Akademi awardee Anuradha Sarma Pujari seeks to highlight the varied genres of his creativity.

“It is unfortunate that today’s youth believe he was just a singer. My book aims to bring forth the many facets of this genius so that they understand his philosophy and the wide spectrum of his work,” Pujari told PTI. Written in Assamese, the book was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations on Saturday and will be translated into all Indian languages.

A singer, composer, filmmaker, actor, poet, author and journalist, Hazarika placed the Northeast’s cultural heritage on the national and international stage. His versatility, Pujari said, remains relevant in today’s social media-driven age. She recalled how he was often moved when remote tribal communities requested his latest songs, long before television or radio reached them.

Pujari stressed that Hazarika saw songs as instruments of social change, never accepting money for stage performances until he moved to Kolkata. His livelihood came from cinema and music direction. His songs touched themes of caste, war, social evils, harmony among Northeast states, compassion, and patriotism.

Despite studying in the US, securing a UNESCO job, and being offered wealth abroad, Hazarika chose to return to Assam, facing struggles but continuing to create timeless works. His travels also exposed him to racism and inequality, themes reflected in his writings.

Asked by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in March to write the book, Pujari said the short timeframe was daunting but she accepted it as an honour. “This may not be a full biography, but I have tried to capture unique dimensions of his life to inspire today’s youth with his values and cultural rootedness.”





– PTI