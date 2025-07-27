Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy a beacon of unity: Sonowal

Guwahati, July 27: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal paid a heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika during a visit to the legendary musician’s residence in Guwahati on Saturday. The house, now preserved as a living museum, chronicles the life, art, and cultural impact of the “Bard of the Brahmaputra.”

Welcomed by Samar Hazarika, Dr Hazarika’s younger brother, and other family members, Sonowal was taken through the home, which displays rare memorabilia, musical instruments, books, and photographs capturing the maestro’s prolific journey as a singer, poet, composer, and humanitarian.

Speaking to the press, Sonowal reflected on the timeless relevance of Dr Hazarika’s work. “Bhupen da’s creations continue to be a beacon of hope and pride for the people of Assam. His music resonates with values of unity, compassion, and cultural identity.”

He stressed the importance of preserving and passing on Dr Hazarika’s legacy to future generations. “It is vital that our youth engage with Bhupen da’s message. His art is not just cultural expression – it is a force for social transformation,” he said.

A press release received here stated that Sonowal revealed that the government of Assam will mark Dr Hazarika’s birth centenary with year-long celebrations, with active participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The power of Bhupen da’s music lies in its ability to unite,” Sonowal remarked. “Through his legacy, we can strengthen Assamese identity and share its richness with the world.”

The minister described the residence as a sacred space – a testament to the enduring spirit of an artist who shaped the cultural soul of Assam.



