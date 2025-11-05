Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg’s songs soon to be translated into multiple languages

Jorhat, Nov 5: Soon, fans of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg will be able to savour their timeless song lyrics in multiple languages.

Making the announcement during a commemorative programme marking the 14th death anniversary of Dr Hazarika, Asam Sahitya Sabha President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami revealed that the Sabha will soon publish a compilation of songs by the two legends as a tribute to their extraordinary contributions to music and literature.

“Every song of Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg will be translated into Assamese and English. The Bhupendra Sangeet compilation has already been completed and will soon be translated into English and Hindi as well,” Dr Goswami said.

He added that the project will be completed by 2027, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s literary and cultural journey.

Dr Goswami also underlined the vital role of art and culture in shaping human values.

“If the cultural direction of a society does not progress upward, true social equality can never be achieved. The purpose of an artist is to illuminate the world with the light of creativity and wisdom and that was the shared goal of Zubeen Garg and Dr Bhupen Hazarika,” he said.

The event drew thousands of admirers who paid heartfelt tribute to the Sudhakantha by performing his evergreen compositions.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami were among those present, joining in the celebration of the legendary artiste’s life and legacy.

“I am truly happy to be part of this event today. The atmosphere here is filled with peace and emotion. Dr Bhupen Hazarika will always remain in our hearts,” Minister Bora said.