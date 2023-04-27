Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra closed after death of 16-yr-old

Guwahati, April 27: The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Jalukbari area of the city has been closed for visitors since Wednesday evening after the death of a 16-year-old boy.

The incident occurred when the youth was allegedly electrocuted when he came in contact with the water of a fountain inside the memorial site.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam Kumar Rai, a resident of Pandu BBC colony, who along with his family went to visit the Samadhi Kshetra when the incident took place.

It has been suspected that there might have been loose wiring or leakage in the foot lamps near the water fountain which led to the unfortunate incident.

Following the accident, Shivam was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance from where he was transferred to Swagat Hospital in Maligon.

However, doctors could not save him as he succumbed to his injuries.

It is to be mentioned that the responsibility of the internal wiring at the memorial site is with the PWD electrical. An investigation has been initiated to unearth the actual reason behind the incident.