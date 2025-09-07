Bhupen Da at 100: Assam set to honour Bharat Ratna’s music, message & timeless vision

Guwahati, September 7: Assam is all set to pay tribute to cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, as the state begins his birth centenary celebrations on Monday.

The state government, cultural organisations, student bodies, and Assamese communities across the globe are gearing up to honour the Bard of the Brahmaputra, whose voice and vision continue to inspire generations.

A host of programmes have been lined up, both in Assam and abroad, to celebrate his life and legacy.

The Assam government will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika with a programme at Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Kshetra in Jalukbari, Guwahati, on Monday. The day will begin at 9 am with Smriti-Tarpan, followed by a cultural function.

The event will be attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Chief Guest, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah.

Alongside the state function, the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust has lined up programmes at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, including musical performances and a ceremonial lamp lighting in front of the museum dedicated to the maestro.

Chief Minister Sarma, recalling the bard’s towering legacy, wrote on social media, “Just one day to go for the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of our beloved Bhupen Da. His life and times are an example in itself. His love for Assam and Bharat is one to take inspiration from by all.”

The state government has planned year-long programmes to mark the centenary, ranging from cultural performances and academic seminars to exhibitions and community events across Assam and beyond.

Adding to the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on September 13 to be a part of the celebrations and also inaugurate the bio-refinery project at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district.

District-level and special programmes

The Nagaon district administration will organise “Shatabarshar Sandhya” at Hazarika’s former home in Kuthori near Kaziranga, recently purchased by the state government.

“The house, where he composed many evergreen songs, will be developed into a cultural complex and museum,” Nagaon DC Devashish Sarma said.

On September 10, 15,000 students will sing Hazarika’s immortal song Manuhe Manuhor Babe at the Nurul Amin Stadium to set a record, with officials from the India Book of Records in attendance.

The Kamrup Metro District Transport Department will also organise a unique programme on Sunday with the Guwahati Auto Rickshaw Coordination Committee, themed on Hazarika’s song Autorickshaw Cholau Ami Dui Bhai, highlighting the dignity of labour.

AASU’s colourful tribute - Uddipana

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has lined up a vibrant programme titled "Uddipana", to be held at Shaheed Nyas, Uzanbazar, and later at Bhupen Hazarika’s statue in Digalipukhuri on September 8 at 6 pm.

The event will showcase performances by promising young singers from across Assam, all paying homage to Bhupen Da by singing his immortal songs.

Earlier in the day, AASU will organise a homage programme at 10 am at the statue site. AASU leaders informed that preparations involving artistes and craftsmen have been completed to ensure a grand spectacle.

Asom Sahitya Sabha’s celebrations

The Asom Sahitya Sabha, of which Bhupen Hazarika was once president, will also commemorate the centenary with elaborate programmes throughout the year. The Sabha has announced celebrations across 33 district literary bodies and nearly 1,000 branch societies.

Global events are also scheduled in Europe, North America, Russia, Germany, Singapore, South Africa, Kuwait, and other countries, along with programmes in Indian states including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Odisha.

The central event will take place in Udalguri district’s Kalai village with a two-day programme concluding on September 9. Cultural evenings, literary discussions, and lamp-lighting ceremonies by life members are part of the observances.

Outlining the grand plan, Debojit Bora, General Secretary of Asom Sahitya Sabha, said, “The inauguration ceremony of centenary celebrations will be held in district-level Sahitya Sabhas, while national and international branches will also commemorate. NRIs across the globe will show their respect. The two day ceremony on Monday and Tuesday will witness events like Bhupendra Sangeet competitions, dance competitions, drawing contests, lighting of 100 lamps, and cultural rallies. From Europe to North America, Russia to Singapore, Assam’s diaspora will unite in honouring Bhupen da. This will truly be a memorable year for the Assamese community.”

Rare first-person reflections

As part of the centenary build-up, a 65-minute documentary titled Bhupen Da Uncut was released on Sunday. Directed by Bobbeeta Sharma, the film revisits Hazarika’s 1999 trip to England for a cultural programme organised by the Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group.

The documentary offers rare, first-person reflections from the maestro himself.

“In the film, Bhupen da speaks about his childhood, his association with stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, his pursuit of higher studies in New York, his relationship with his wife Priyamvada Patel, and his philosophy of life and ideology,” Sharma said.

Adding to the emotional weight of the occasion, Hazarika’s only son, Tez Hazarika, arrived from the USA with his wife and son to attend the centenary events. His brother, Samar Hazarika, along with other family members, was also present at the documentary’s release.

A timeless legacy

Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Bhupen Hazarika rose to become the “Bard of the Brahmaputra”. His works, deeply rooted in Assamese folk traditions, carried universal messages of love, humanity, and social justice. His influence transcended regional boundaries, finding admirers in Bengal, Bangladesh, and beyond.

In 2019, Hazarika was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

This centenary celebration is expected to unite Assam in collective remembrance, honouring the maestro whose art and activism reflected both the cultural ethos of the region and the universal spirit of brotherhood.

- With inputs from news agencies