Bhupen Borah's house attacked by miscreants: Congress

Guwahati, Jul 8: The Congress on Sunday alleged that some miscreants attacked the private residence of State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah at Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district on Saturday night.

"On Saturday night, some miscreants entered the residence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah located at Bhogpur in Bihpuria and damaged doors, windows and grills, besides vandalising the bedroom and looting items from the locker," stated a press release issued by the APCC.



"The miscreants were able to take advantage of the fact that there is no police security at the residence of the APCC president. Fortunately, Borah was not present at his residence when the incident took place, as he was away on a visit to flood-affected areas, so he escaped from what would have been an unwarranted situation."



The APCC called upon Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to "assess the threat perception" to the life of the APCC president and termed the incident a "political conspiracy" and an attempt to intimidate party members.

