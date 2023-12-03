‘Bhupen Borah stashed firecrackers to toilet tanks brought for celebration’ Jayanta Mallabaruah

Guwahati, Dec 3: After leading in three major states, Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Sunday took a jibe at Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah making fun of his unusual celebration strategy.

Taking to personal X handle, Jayanta posted, “I hear Bhupen Borah has stashed the firecrackers, bought yesterday to celebrate victory, to the toilet tanks. And two Bihu dance groups intended to perform in celebration are now left searching for respect within the Rajiv Bhawan.”

শুনিবলৈ পাইছোঁ বিজয় উদযাপন কৰিবলৈ ভূপেন বৰাই কালিয়ে আনি থোৱা ফটকাসমূহ শৌচাগাৰৰ টেংকীত পেলাই দিছে আৰু নাচিবলৈ অনা বিহুদল দুটিয়ে মাননী বিচাৰি ৰাজীৱ ভৱনত হাহাকাৰ লগাইছে। — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) December 3, 2023

The post comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in three major states, including Madhya Pradesh with 164, Rajasthan with 114 and Chhattisgarh with 54, while Congress is leading only in one state, Telangana with 64.