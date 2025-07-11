Bhupen Borah reviews Congress prep ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Assam visit

Biswanath Chariali, July 11: Former president and chairman of campaign committee of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah on Friday held a review meeting in Biswanath Chariali to assess district-level preparations ahead of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge’s upcoming visit to Assam.

Addressing party workers at Rajiv Bhawan in Biswanath Chariali, Borah said that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be in the state on July 16 to interact with grassroots Congress leaders and panchayat election candidates at a special programme in Chayagaon. He informed that leaders and candidates from three constituencies in Biswanath will attend the meeting.

"I am here to oversee all preparations for this important tour," Borah said, underscoring the significance of the high-profile visit for the party’s organisational push in the state.

Borah also took sharp aim at the Assam government over its recent eviction drives in Bilasipara and other areas, calling the actions “inhumane” and accusing the ruling dispensation of failing to follow Supreme Court guidelines on relocation and rehabilitation.

"There are clear regulations laid down by the Supreme Court for evictions. If the government is evicting people — many of them farmers and daily wage labourers — it must ensure proper relocation and rehabilitation. The ongoing eviction drives are simply causing more suffering. I urge the government to stop this torture in the name of development and think about these families’ future," he said.

The senior Congress leader also criticised the ruling BJP for what he called its “hypocrisy” in dealing with corruption cases.

"When one of our Congress workers was beaten up in the Jonai constituency, the local MLA was busy clicking photos the very next day instead of standing with the victim. The BJP pretends to be simple and clean, but when people facing corruption cases join their party, those cases simply vanish. People are seeing this and they are angry," Borah added, predicting the government’s downfall in the next elections.

"The power of government has gone to their heads, but they have only 10 months left. The people will take their power away," he asserted.

Borah also expressed deep displeasure over a controversial remark made by ABMSU member about the use of the Assamese language.

"If someone insults my mother, I won’t tolerate it. Similarly, my language is like my mother, we will always stand to protect it. These are constitutional matters, our language, our community, our identity, and it is best if no one makes provocative remarks about them," he warned.-