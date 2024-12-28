Bhumi Pujan for Rs 60-L Netaji statue in Silchar tomorrow, unveiling on Jan 23

Silchar, Dec 28: Silchar is set to witness a significant moment in honour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as preparations for the reinstallation of the freedom fighter’s statue at Rangirkhari gain momentum.

The Bhumi Pujan ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow, marks a key step in unveiling a grand 10-foot bronze statue of the iconic freedom fighter on his birth anniversary, January 23, 2025.

The initiative, spearheaded by Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty and the Netaji Statue Nabanirman Sthapna Committee, has garnered widespread support.

Speaking to the press, MLA Chakraborty detailed the project’s progress, saying, “Post the Bhumi Pujan, the existing statue will be dismantled and temporarily relocated to Gandhi Bhawan. The new statue, crafted by renowned Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, will stand on a 9.5-foot pedestal. We aim to commemorate Netaji’s birth anniversary with grandeur, paying tribute to this brave heart son of India.”

Yogiraj, the artist behind the new statue, previously sculpted the Netaji statue presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding a layer of distinction to the project.

Efforts to beautify the Rangirkhari rotary are in full swing under the supervision of engineer Sougata Shome.

The ongoing work includes constructing drains, a footpath, and other infrastructural enhancements. Thus far, Rs 8 lakh has been raised through voluntary contributions, while the total project cost is estimated at Rs 60 lakh.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure the statue is installed in a grand and respectful manner. With the cooperation of Silchar’s residents, we are confident of creating a fitting tribute to Netaji,” Chakraborty added.

NR Paul, president of the Netaji Subhash Foundation, highlighted the historical significance of the statue, originally installed in 1983, and expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming reinstallation. “This new statue represents not just an upgrade but a recommitment to honouring Netaji’s legacy,” he said.

The reinstallation promises to be a landmark event in Silchar, celebrating the life and contributions of one of India’s most revered freedom fighters.

By Staff Correspondent