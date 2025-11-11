Bhomoraguri Ecotourism Zone reopens in Kaziranga, boosts community-led conservation

Kaziranga, Nov 11: The Bhomoraguri Ecotourism Zone under the Biswanath Wildlife Division of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP) has been officially reopened for the current tourism season, marking yet another step towards promoting eco-friendly tourism and community-led conservation initiatives in Assam.

Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava formally opened the ecotourism zone for visitors. As part of the programme, homage was paid to Zubeen Garg, honouring the beloved artiste's deep connection with Nature and Assam's cultural heritage. The event was also attended by representatives of local Eco Development Committees (EDCs) and over 30 students from nearby schools, adding a vibrant community presence to the occasion.

Following the final notification of the sixth addition to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the Bhomoraguri Ecotourism Zone has the potential to develop as a new tourist attraction, offering unique opportunities for wildlife viewing and community engagement, setting it apart from the existing zones of the National Park.

One of the key attractions in Bhomoraguri is the boat safari, where visitors can enjoy sightings of the endangered Gangetic river dolphin at the confluence of the rivers Jia Bharali and Brahmaputra and, on occasion, the critically endangered gharial, while taking in panoramic views of the lush green hills and striking rock formations of the Bhomoraguri Reserve Forest.

As part of the new attractions for the season, a 'Xihu Ethnic Restaurant' and an 'Eco Shop' have been set up. These facilities will showcase and sell ethnic cuisine and traditional handicrafts produced by the fringe villagers of Kaziranga, fostering sustain-able livelihood opportunities for local communities and strengthening people's participation in wildlife conservation.