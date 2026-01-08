Bhelaghars turn tribute to Zubeen Garg in Nagaon this Bhogali Bihu

Raha, Jan 8: In a heartfelt tribute to the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Bhogali Bihu celebrations in parts of Nagaon district have taken on a deeply symbolic and artistic form this year.

From towering bhelaghars shaped like yachts and guitars to striking portraits crafted from bamboo and straw, local artistes and youths have transformed a traditional harvest ritual into a moving homage to a voice that shaped generations.

At Amonishali near Raha, a spectacular bhelaghar designed like a yacht, complete with a guitar and hat, has emerged as a visual centrepiece of this year’s festivities.

“Zubeen Garg did so much for society. He was a true human being. This bhelaghar is my way of showing respect; something countless people in Assam feel for him,” Senapati said.

Built entirely from bamboo, thatch, straw and dried betel nut leaves, the structure stretches 80 feet in length and rises 40 feet high, drawing the attention of residents and travellers along NH-37 between Guwahati and Nagaon.

The installation is the work of renowned sculptor Bhagwan Senapati, who said the creation reflects Garg’s lifelong connection with music, nature and humanity.

Adding to its symbolism are artistic depictions of the singer’s favourite birds woven into the design as a tribute to his love for the natural world.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 70,000, the bhelaghar stands apart from others built across Assam this Bhogali Bihu, not merely for its scale but for the emotion and meaning it conveys.

A similar wave of remembrance is visible at Dighaldari Milonpur village in Raha, where 14 youths from six villages, led by Rajiv Jyoti Nath, have come together to build a 30-ft-tall bhelaghar featuring Garg’s face.

Made from bamboo and nora, the structure is nearing completion and marks the first Bhogali Bihu since the singer’s passing.

However, the youths have decided not to set the bhelaghar ablaze on Magh Bihu. Instead, it will be dismantled with care and respect, underscoring the sentiment behind the tribute.

Traditionally, bhelaghars serve as temporary shelters for community feasts on Uruka night. This year, however, these creations have transcended ritual, standing as artistic memorials that blend folklore with collective grief and gratitude.