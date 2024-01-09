Bhela Ghar replicating Maha Mrityunjay temple draws huge crowd in this village

Raha, Jan 9: The roads leading to Milanpur village in Raha were bustling with visitors eager to witness the majestic Bihu Bhela Ghar, replicating the Shree Shree Maha Mrityunjay temple in Bher Bheri, Puranigudam of Nagaon.

Crafted from hay, bamboo, and straws, this makeshift structure replicating the Mrityunjay temple has captivated people from neighbouring villages for a week. Built at a height of 50 feet by youths from six villages – Dighaldari, Pohupuri, Kakati Gaon, Adarsha Gaon, Milanpur, and Na-Kakati Gaon – the Bhela Ghar, themed on a Shivling-shaped temple, has become the centre of attraction.

When asked about the inspiration behind constructing this Bhela Ghar, the youths responsible behind this work explained, "The Shree Shree Maha Mrityunjay temple is a Hindu temple devoted to Lord Shiva, and the people of Assam have a deep fondness for visiting and praying there. We decided to replicate this temple in our Bhela Ghar to provide a glimpse to the villagers who haven't had the chance to see or visit it yet." They credited Pradeep Kumar Nath, another youth from their village, for guiding and encouraging them to bring this idea to life.