Bhattadev University research scholar detained over molestation allegations

Bajali, Feb 6: A research scholar from Bhattadev University in Bajali has been detained by the police following allegations of molestation made by a female student on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Lakhyajyoti Das, has faced multiple allegations of misconduct, with several complaints previously lodged against him for inappropriate behaviour towards female students in the department.

Following the incident, fellow university students confronted Das regarding the accusations, after which he allegedly admitted to the incidents.

“We have heard several complaints against him about his inappropriate behaviour, and even when I confronted him, he accepted his actions. However, once police arrived, he changed his statement,” said one student.

Refuting all claims, the accused has denied the allegations. “All the accusations made by the girl are false. The truth will come out soon,” stated Das.

Meanwhile, the victim has lodged an FIR at the police station, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on January 31, a minor girl was allegedly molested within the premises of Assam University, Silchar.

The incident reportedly occurred within the Department of Law building and was reported the same day.

The accused, a non-teaching staff member of the university, fled the scene however he was later arrested by the Cachar Police.