Bhattadev University introduces new courses in UG and PG level

Patacharkuchi, July 23: In a bid to provide better facilities to aspirants, Bhattadev University, a Public State University situated at Pathsala which was established by upgrading Bajali College under Assam Act No. XXXVI of 2017 is introducing new courses in Undergraduate and Postgraduate level from the current academic session.

As per sources the University will be introducing postgraduate programmes in Chemistry, Economics, English and Political Science as well as Integrated Postgraduate programme in Sanskrit from the current academic session. Furthermore, the University has also launched new departments namely Sociology, Physical Education, Computer Science, Mass Communication and Journalism to be taught at the undergraduate level, and Commerce and Management which will offer M.Com. programme from this academic session.

Keeping in view the need for additional faculties with the introduction of these new programmes, Bhattadev University has taken steps to recruit 37 faculty members including 7 Professors and 14 Associate Professors in the departments of Assamese, Chemistry, English, Geography, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology and 16 Assistant Professors in various departments and subjects including Sociology, Physical Education, Mass Communication and Journalism and M.Com. The University has already recruited 16 qualified faculty members in various departments.