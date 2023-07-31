Bhattadev University classrooms made up of bamboos; Students seek infrastructure development

Bajali, July 31: At a time when government of Assam planning to develop an education system across the state. The authorities of Bhattadev University set up the classrooms made up of bamboo as the science building of the University was completely damaged.

Bajali College which was established in 1955 was upgraded to Bhattadev University in the year 2019. The students of the university complained that the building’s wall and roof have several cracks but despite their repeated complaints, the students alleged that the government paid no heed to the concerns raised by them.

Bijit Khataniyar president of Bhattadev University Students Union said, "The science building of Bhattadev University was damaged where an employee was also injured a few days back after a part of the roof of the building collapsed on him. We already complained to set up a new building for a long time. But there is no response. Now the students have to take the classes in a Bamboo room. It's a shame on the government."

"The government also planning to set up new buildings in 140 bighas of land at Medhikuchi village in Bhawanipur constituency. The worst flood-affected area near Pahumara river. As the area is flood-prone. How can an institution function in this flood-affected area near the Pahumara River?

They should think twice before starting their project," he added

Subhash Chandra Das register of Bhattadev University said, "As the science building of the university was damaged. We have to shift classrooms to another place for the safety of students. So, we have to build classroom made by bamboos to continue the classes as there is no any other available rooms. This is temporary; we already informed the government for the solution."