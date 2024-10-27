'Bhasha Gaurav Week' to honour Assam's linguistic diversity: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct. 27: The “Bhasha Gaurav Week,” set to begin on November 3 to celebrate the conferral of ‘Classical Language’ status to Assamese, will not only honor Assamese but also celebrate the 14 other languages spoken in the state.

Informing this after a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma encouraged people across the state to take part in the celebrations, fostering pride in their linguistic heritage.

“The Bhasha Gaurav Week is not solely a celebration of Assamese but also of the 14 other languages spoken in the state. These include Bodo, Bengali, Manipuri, Nepali, Santali, Mishing, Karbi, and Dimasa, among others,” he said.

Sarma also urged educational institutions to organise a variety of events during the celebration. “We must celebrate Bharatiya languages in our educational institutions,” he asserted.

Outlining a list of events to be organised during the week, the Chief Minister suggested activities such as storytelling competitions, language fairs, poetry writing sessions, the creation of multilingual books, and creative writing workshops.

In addition to schools, the Chief Minister urged social service organisations, women’s groups, self-help groups, clubs, and literary societies to contribute to the week’s festivities.

Sarma also encouraged citizens to write letters of gratitude to the Prime Minister and to recognise the contributions of writers, scholars, researchers, and litterateurs who have elevated Assamese to its current standing.

“Every writer, scholar, researcher, and litterateur, famed or not, deserves our gratitude,” he said.

As part of the celebration, state ministers will participate in events across various districts starting from November 3. However, Chief Minister Sarma noted that there would be no state-sponsored events in constituencies where by-polls are scheduled.

“Our ministers will visit each district for the celebrations. For constituencies going for the by-polls, there will no state celebrations. Social celebrations can, however, go on,” Sarma added.