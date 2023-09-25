Bhartiya Jalpan extends support to rising Indian F4 racer Jaden Pariat

Guwahati, Sept 25: Bhartiya Jalpan, a popular North Indian food outlet, is thrilled to announce its support for the promising young talent, Jaden Pariat, hailing from North East India, who is making waves in the world of Formula 4 racing.

At just 16 years old, Jaden has already proven himself as a remarkable and rising star within the British F4 championship.

His passion for racing, combined with his undeniable skill, has set him on a trajectory towards a bright and exciting future in the world of motorsport.

Jaden's journey stands as a source of immense pride for the North-East region within the competitive landscape of Formula racing.

Bharatiya Jalpan is also going to bring everyone an exclusive interview with Jaden, where he delves into the intricacies of the Formula Racing world and shares insights about his extraordinary journey in the sport.