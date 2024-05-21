‘Bhal Pabo Najanilu’ actor bedridden for 7 months, seeks medical aid from govt

Jorhat, May 21: Do you still enjoy the popular song "Bhal Pabo Najanilu," sung by Assamese playback singers Angaraag Papon Mahanta and Zubeen Garg? Do you remember Dhyanjyoti Bora, who played the character Ayush in the 2013 movie?

Sadly, Dhyanjyoti Bora, the lead actor from this cherished film, is now bedridden due to a prolonged and severe stomach illness.

According to sources, Dhyanjyoti took a loan for his late father’s treatment. However, the lenders snatched away the youth’s business establishment in Golaghat to take back the money. He also sold their land properties in the name of his father’s treatment.

Following the death of his father, he left his hometown of Golaghat and shifted to Jorhat with his widowed mother, hoping for employment. Working for a private company, Dhyanjyoti looked after his mother.

They had been living fine until Dhyanjyoti suffered from a severe stomach ailment and became bedridden seven months ago. His mother had to sell her gold ornaments and gas stove for his treatment and medicines.

His mother is hoping that one day Dhyanjyoti’s health will improve, however, unfortunately, his health is degrading with each passing day. Dhyanjyoti is lying helplessly in a bed in a rented room at Sonari village.

With the hope of survival tied to his chest, Dhyanjyoti now seeks medical assistance from the government.