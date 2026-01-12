Beyond fire & feast: This year, Bhogali's bhela ghars turn tradition into storytelling

For generations, Bhogali Bihu did not announce itself with loudspeakers or stage lights. It arrived quietly, in village fields, where hands gathered straw, bamboo and hay to raise the bhela ghar, while voices joined in Bihu geet that carried across the winter air.

The meji, as it is also known, was never meant to last. Built as a temporary night shelter, it became the heart of Uruka celebrations, hosting shared meals, laughter, folk songs and the simple warmth of togetherness.

Over time, this humble structure has evolved into a powerful cultural expression. Across Assam, bhela ghars have moved beyond their functional origins to become striking visual statements; crafted not just from bamboo and straw, but from imagination and collective memory. What was once a simple hut has transformed into a canvas for storytelling.

Bhogali Bihu 2026 stands out for this very reason. From Nalbari to Dibrugarh, from Gaolpara to Raha, Guwahati and beyond, bhela ghars this year are not merely festive installations but narrative spaces.

They speak of heritage and hope, of resilience and remembrance, drawing crowds who pause not just to celebrate, but to reflect.

Nalbari

At Sandheli Makrapara village, the Navaprajanma Bhogali Bihu Udjapan Samiti has recreated the grandeur of Assam’s royal past through a Kareng Ghar–themed bhela ghar. Built over two months with bamboo, straw and traditional techniques, the structure mirror the layered symbolism of the Ahom palace; power rooted in simplicity.

“We have all been working together for over two months. In today’s mechanical world, traditions are disappearing. This Bhelaghar is our attempt to hold on to farming, to community, to who we are,” said a local youth. A Zubeen Garg Memorial solo dance competition and tribute programme have also been planned alongside the celebrations in honour of the state’s cultural icon.

In Bausiyapara, Bhogali Bihu 2026 carries the weight of absence. For the first time, the festival arrives without Garg and the village chose to remember him in the language of straw and bamboo.

A towering 30-foot guitar, crafted from paddy straw and bamboo, built collectively by village youths and elders alike, rises from the fields.

“This is our first Bhogali Bihu without Zubeen da. He may not be with us, but his memory lives among us. It took 20 days and 15–20 people working together to complete this guitar,” said one local.

Perhaps the most moving story this Bhogali comes from Bormurikanar near the Pagladiya embankment, where Harshita Devi built a boat-shaped meji entirely on her own.

With no formal education and limited resources, Harshita transformed a childhood dream, of riding a boat she never could, into a symbolic structure of bamboo and straw. It took her five days, inspiration drawn from books and mobile phones, and unyielding determination.

“People laughed when I said I wanted to make a boat. They didn’t believe me,” she said. She never burns her creations. Instead, she lets them decompose naturally or dismantles them respectfully.

In previous years, she built a stilt house and a double-storey structure. This year’s boat has become a quiet landmark, proof that Bhogali Bihu is also about individual expression.

In Nalbari town’s Japarkuchi area, over 60 households have come together to build a Rang Ghar–inspired Bhelaghar using more than 40 bamboo poles and straw.

Constructed mostly at night over 15 days, the structure aims to introduce children to Assam’s architectural heritage. “Every year, we choose a theme. Last year, it was human–elephant conflict. This time, Rang Ghar, so the younger generation understands our culture,” a resident explained.

The structure will not be burnt, but preserved for public viewing, reinforcing the idea that some symbols deserve continuity beyond ritual fire.

Goalpara

In Nayapara of Shimolitola, Goalpara, Bhogali Bihu this year arrives wearing a crown. Towering above fields and rooftops stands a giant Jaapi-shaped Bhelaghar, rising over 100 feet.

Built under the initiative of the Nayapara Yuva Sangha, the structure uses nearly 600 bamboo poles, straw, cane, and coconut leaves, materials as old as the land itself. For weeks, local youths and artisans worked together, balancing scale with symbolism.

As Bhogali approaches, cultural programmes and community feasts will unfold beneath the giant jaapi.

Dibrugarh

At Nahorpara-Barbil village in Tinkhang, Dibrugarh, Bhogali Bihu does not begin with fire, it begins with curiosity. This year’s bhela ghar is shaped like a chakravyuha, the legendary maze from the epic, Mahabharata. Built entirely from bamboo and straw, the spiral structure pulls visitors into it.

“For the last few years, we have been trying something different every Magh Bihu. This year, we chose Chakravyuha because it tells a story about Mahabharata’s Abhimanyu. It took us nearly 15–20 days of hard work,” said a resident.

The idea emerged during late-night discussions among villagers and youths. For nearly 20 days, young men, women, elders, and even members of the nearby Nepali community worked side by side.

Unlike many places, Tinkhang follows a unique tradition. The Uruka feast here happens after the meji is lit, a practice carried forward through generations.

Raha

In Raha’s Dighaldari Milonpur village, 14 youths from six villages, led by Rajiv Jyoti Nath, have built a 30-foot Bhelaghar featuring Zubeen Garg’s face. Made of bamboo and nora, the structure will not be burnt but dismantled respectfully.

For those unable to visit Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, a thatch house within the bhela ghar complex holds his photograph, turning the space into a place of quiet homage.

Nearby at Amonishali, an even larger installation, resembling a yacht, stretches 80 feet long and 40 feet high. Crafted by sculptor Bhagwan Senapati at a cost of nearly Rs 70,000, it also features Zubeen’s favourite birds, heron and kaku, symbolising his bond with music and nature.

When asked why he chose such a theme for the bhela ghar, the artist behind this art work, Bhagwan Senapati said, “ Zubeen da has done many praiseworthy works for the society. He is a true human being. I have lots of respect for him like others and this is a reflection of all these ".

Jorhat

In a rare and creative expression of cultural tribute, a bhela ghar inspired by Garg has been constructed at No. 2 Charai Bahi village in Jorhat.

Designed in the style of a stage performance, the meji visually portrays Garg performing alongside fellow band members, transforming the traditional structure into a symbolic musical arena.

Ahead of the Uruka night feast, villagers plan to pay homage to the singer through this artistic representation, blending the spirit of Magh Bihu with musical remembrance.

Unlike conventional practices, the community has decided not to burn the Bhela Ghar, preserving it as a mark of respect and cultural expression.

“Our intention is not to burn it. In fact, none of the Bhela Ghars we made in previous years were burned. It is impossible for us to think of burning this one,” said Raju, a member from the construction team.

Detailing about the legacy of bhela ghar in their village he said, “In earlier years too, we have made theme-based bhela ghars inspired by different concepts like Jaipur’s Chandramahal, the Titanic and the Lotus Temple. But this time, it is Zubeen Garg”.

Guwahati

Meanwhile, preparations for Bhogali Bihu are visible across parts of Guwahati, where the urban populace continues to uphold traditional practices through the construction of mejis.

Visuals from areas such as Noonmati, Narengi and Kharguli show workers erecting tall bamboo frameworks layered with straw and hay, reflecting the traditional Assamese style of meji-making.

In many localities, the bhela ghars are being prepared collectively by residents and workers, often using limited space and resources, highlighting how tradition adapts to city life while retaining its cultural essence.

“I have been living in Guwahati for more than 20 years now. When I was younger, back in our village in Nalbari, we were actively involved in making the bhela ghar ourselves. Here in the city, it is not always possible to collect bamboo, straw or firewood easily,” said Rita Bhuyan resident of Zoo road, Guwahti.

She further expressed, “Still, we make sure the tradition continues. Our apartment members will celebrate Bhogali Bihu together, and we usually arrange a readymade Meji. Even if the process has changed, the spirit of Bihu remains the same.”

Together, these Bhelaghars remind visitors that Bhogali Bihu is not just about celebration, it is also about remembrance.

Across Nalbari, Goalpara, Tinkhang, Raha, and Guwahati the Bhelaghar has evolved beyond shelter. It has become a canvas, where grief, pride, history, and hope are shaped by hand. In these villages, bhela ghar does not burn quietly. It speaks.