Between rent & respect: The silent tug-of-war between tenants and landlords

For many renters across Assam, the phrase "silence is golden" feels less like a peaceful proverb and more like a burdensome expectation. In urban and semi-urban areas — especially in cities like Guwahati — tenants often find themselves caught in an invisible web of societal pressure, expected to be grateful, obedient, and, above all, quiet.

But this unspoken rule goes far beyond simply keeping the volume down. It often means enduring unfair treatment, unannounced inspections, restrictions on guests, interference in personal choices, and even veiled moral policing. While not all landlords behave this way, the cultural norm of granting them unchecked authority has made daily life challenging for many renters.

Personal narratives: The tenant's perspective

Priyakshi, a 28-year-old graphic designer living in Guwahati, recounts her frustrating ordeal with a former landlord. “I was treated like a child, not a paying adult. My landlord would question me if I returned late from work and monitor my guests. The worst part? I couldn’t even complain. Other tenants told me to stay quiet or I’d be asked to leave,” she says.

In a society where property ownership is linked to power and respect, tenants are often seen as second-class citizens, regardless of how timely their rent is or how responsibly they live. “The moment you speak up, you’re labelled as a troublemaker,” Priyakshi adds.

This culture of silence is not just about social expectations — it stems from a very real fear of retaliation.

The landlord's viewpoint

Rental agreements in many parts of Assam are still informal. In such cases, landlords can evict tenants with little or no notice. Reporting harassment, seeking legal redress, or even negotiating for basic rights can backfire quickly.

“In most rental relationships, there’s a power imbalance. Tenants often don’t know their rights, or even if they do, they fear losing their homes. This silence is born out of desperation,” says Dhanjit Hazarika, a member of a housing society.

Some landlords, however, argue that their concerns stem from personal experiences.

“I once had a tenant who brought home ten friends and played loud music every other night. It was a nightmare for the entire neighborhood. Since then, I’ve become cautious. But that doesn’t mean I disrespect good tenants — there just needs to be mutual understanding,” says Bimal Saikia, a landlord in Noonmati.

His stance reflects a growing divide, while landlords want to protect their property and peace, tenants want to protect their dignity and privacy. The absence of clear communication often fuels this rift, leading to mistrust on both ends.

The “good tenant” syndrome

To avoid conflict or eviction, many renters start policing themselves, trying to fit into the mold of the “ideal tenant”. They stay silent about repairs, avoid visitors, and tolerate surveillance — just to remain in the landlord’s good books.

“There’s this constant pressure to appear ‘good’ — quiet, conservative, and above all, submissive. It’s exhausting, especially when you’re paying rent and doing nothing 'wrong',” says Priyakshi.

Where do we go from here?

The problem is deep-rooted but not without a solution. Experts believe that the first step is awareness — both tenants and landlords need to understand their legal rights and responsibilities. While tenants must maintain discipline and pay dues on time, landlords must respect privacy and avoid overstepping.

Dhanjit highlights the need for formal, written agreements. “A well-written rental agreement solves half the problem. It sets boundaries and expectations. No one should be afraid of having guests or speaking up about a leaky roof.”

Society at large also has a role to play. Glorifying landlords as unquestionable figures or branding tenants based on marital status, attire, or profession reinforces a toxic hierarchy. Community-level discussions and tenant forums could help break these taboos and provide a safe space for grievances.

“I think the key is empathy. We’re not living for free. We’re renting, not begging. A little respect would go a long way,” says Priyakshi.

Meanwhile, some landlords like Saikia are open to change. “I’ve learned that not every tenant is a problem. Communication helps. If they’re open about their lifestyle and I’m open about my rules, we can avoid misunderstandings,” he says.

The silence of tenants is not golden — it’s heavy. It comes from fear, not peace. And as long as tenants are expected to stay silent in the face of discrimination or interference, the rental ecosystem will remain flawed. Both parties deserve fairness, but it begins with breaking the silence — respectfully, legally, and loudly enough to bring about change.