Between development & doubt: How Assam’s 73L young voters weigh their choice

Guwahati, Mar 28: With Assam set to vote on April 9, the election pitch is peaking across the State. At the centre of this churn is a decisive demographic stepping into sharper focus, young voters.

With 6,28,093 first-time voters in the 18–19 age group and a substantial 66,55,376 voters aged 20–29, nearly 73 lakh young electors are poised to significantly influence the outcome.

As campaign noise rises, political parties are intensifying outreach and candidates are rolling out promises.

Yet, beyond rallies and rhetoric, a quieter but critical process is underway. Young voters are evaluating performance, questioning intent, and weighing what kind of leadership Assam needs next.

Conversations with students and first-time voters across constituencies reveal a nuanced mood; one that balances acknowledgment of development with concerns over corruption, governance gaps, and identity politics.

While many recognise visible infrastructure gains under the current BJP-led NDA government, questions persist around fiscal management, planning, and environmental impact.

Tanmoy Baruah, a first-time voter, reflected this mixed sentiment, “Development is happening, and work that didn’t take place in 15 years has been done. But at the same time, the state’s debt is rising, and there is concern about whether Assam can recover in the next five years. Environmental damage is also evident, with extensive tree cutting even in sensitive areas. We will vote after carefully evaluating both the work done and its outcomes.”

Leadership remains an open question for many in the younger electorate, with few committing to any single political figure. There is a growing demand for leaders who can connect with grassroots realities and reflect the aspirations of a new generation.

“I am looking for a leader who works beyond personal or party interests, someone who can represent the grassroots and connect with the youth. It could be from the ruling party or the Opposition. I would rate the government around 5.5 out of 10. While there is development, corruption and unresolved issues remain,” said Minku Bora.

A recurring concern is the gap between infrastructure creation and service delivery, particularly in education and healthcare. Several voters pointed out that while institutions have expanded, quality and accessibility remain uneven.

“Medical colleges exist, but there is still a shortage of experienced doctors, and patients suffer because of it. Similarly, many students have to leave Assam due to limited academic opportunities,” said Pragyan, who rated the government between 5 and 6 out of 10.

He, however, acknowledged that schemes such as Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu have provided support to economically weaker sections.

The effectiveness and transparency of welfare schemes have also come under scrutiny. While beneficiaries recognise their value, there is a call for stronger monitoring and clarity in implementation.

“The schemes have helped students, including me, but there should be more clarity in how the funds are utilised. Politics should move away from division and focus on coordination and inclusivity,” said Mayur Das, who rated the government 5 out of 10.

At the same time, a section of young voters believes the current government has delivered enough to merit continuity, citing improvements in infrastructure, recruitment processes, and welfare outreach.

“We want a developed and progressive Assam with leaders who can strongly represent the state at the national level. Work has been done, and it should continue,” said Uddipta Baruah, who rated the government 7 out of 10.

Overall, the mood among Assam’s young voters is neither entirely critical nor fully supportive; it is evaluative. Development is acknowledged, but so are governance gaps, persistent corruption concerns, environmental issues, and the need for better public services.

There is also a visible push against divisive politics, with many calling for inclusive leadership and greater representation of their generation.

As polling day approaches, this large and vocal segment of the electorate is not just participating but questioning, comparing, and asserting its expectations.