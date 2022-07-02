Betukandi breached dyke: CID asked to register case, says CM

Silchar, July 2: In a major development on the issue of alleged incident of breached dyke at Bethukandi in Cachar district, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, said that the CID has been asked to register a case at Guwahati.

"As of now we have information about six persons involved in the incident of breached dyke at Betukandi and CID has been asked to register a case at Guwahati. People will be interrogated in Guwahati and the case will be investigated from Guwahati. The entire investigation will be done by CID under a Special Task Force (STF) led by ADGP CID. If people would not have breached the dyke the situation of such major scale would not have arised. There will be no shift of blame of the incident onto anyone, even if it is on the concerned department for not taking steps as per anticipated. I am going to take strictest action against the guilty persons behind the incident" the Chief Minister maintained.

The Chief Minister visited the breached portion of the dyke at Betukandi Asked about what are the measures taken to prevent such massive flood, the Chief Minister said that if the weather remains hostile, the resistance could be made up to a certain level. "We shall see whatever possible ressurective measures could be taken up to mend the breach as of now," he added.