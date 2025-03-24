Betel nut industry can be set up in Assam: Himanta in Assembly

Guwahati, March 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to establish betel nut industry in the state.

The Chief Minister made this statement on the floor of the Assembly on Monday.

While speaking about how the current government has worked to bring about a change in the prevalent systems of the institutions and departments in the state, the Chief Minister asked the House why a betel nut industry could not be established in the state.

“A number of legislators have approached me, asking why I do not permit Assam’s betel nut to reach other states. They often highlight that farmers and cultivators are negatively impacted by such steps. My question is, why can we in Assam itself not establish a betel nut industry?” the Chief Minister spoke in the Assembly.

In the same tune, Sarma said that two industrialists have expressed their intention to set up the betel nut industry in Assam.

“I am happy to share in the Assembly that two industrial houses have signed MoUs during the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave to establish betel nut units in Assam. This will prevent Assam’s betel nut from going out of the state, and farmers will also benefit from this,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the transparent conducting of the Assam Direct Recruitment Exams (ADRE), the widespread use of the Government e–Marketplace (GeM) portal, the arrest of corrupt government officials, and the crackdown of certain rackets such as drugs and illicit liquor are hallmarks of transparency of the current government.

Speaking about the poaching of rhinos in the state, the Chief Minister said that in recent years, the number of cases of poaching of rhinos has reduced drastically.

Questioning the previous government on the matter, the Chief Minister asked if the rhino horns were used as a means to finance elections.

“During the previous regime, cases of rhino poaching surged up to 20 or even more. Now, it has been reduced to one or two a year. Why were so many rhinos killed in the state? Did they not have the political will to stop the menace of poaching? Was it to help finance elections?” Sarma asked.

He further added following the Umrangso rat hole mining tragedy, the government has worked to ensure that justice and transparency are upheld.

“We have employed new technology in the form of satellites to be able to retrieve data. Further, we have also constituted the Justice Anima Hazarika Commission to look into the matter. The Leader of the Opposition has also filed a case in the Court. The matter will be decided upon in a just manner. This government will not give any protection to anyone,” the Chief Minister said.