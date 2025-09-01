‘Bengali not Bangladesh’s language’: CM distances BJP from Amit Malviya’s viral remark

Silchar, September 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the Bengali language amid a row triggered by BJP IT national convener Amit Malviya’s remarks, even as he unveiled a series of development and commemorative projects during the first day of his Barak Valley visit, on Sunday.

Speaking to the press in Silchar after unveiling a statue of Shaheed Mangal Pandey, Sarma distanced the party from Malviya’s comments and underlined Bengali’s cultural and national significance.

“How can Bengali be called the language of Bangladesh? Rabindranath Tagore, a Nobel laureate, hailed from West Bengal. Bengali has been accorded Classical Language status and is one of the important official languages of the country. The BJP has always respected the Bengali language and will continue to do so,” he said.

The controversy stems from an August 5 incident when the Delhi Police, in a communication, described Bangla as “Bangladeshi language”, drawing sharp criticism from the Trinamool Congress.

A day later, Malviya, who heads the BJP’s IT cell and is the party’s co-observer in West Bengal, backed the description.

In a social media post, he argued that “there is, in fact, no language called ‘Bengali’ that neatly covers all variants,” and described the phrase “Bangladeshi language” as shorthand for identifying immigrants, not a commentary on the language spoken in West Bengal.

On Sunday, while reaching out to the Bengali Hindu community in Barak valley, the Chief Minister addressed complaints over Aadhaar-related difficulties.

“I assure you, no such harassment will happen again. No Bengali Hindu in Barak Valley will face trouble over Aadhaar,” he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

At the same time, Sarma issued a firm warning against land encroachment. “Those who have encroached on Assam’s land, who are outsiders and not Indians, cannot stay here. Eviction will take place wherever needed, but I assure the people of Barak Valley that their safety and development will not be compromised,” he declared.

On healthcare, the Chief Minister expressed concern over unqualified practitioners. “It is alarming to see ‘Munna Bhais’ in hospitals. If anyone is spotted, people must report it, and the government will take strict action,” he said.

Sarma also announced that elections to the Silchar Municipal Corporation would be held after the Bodoland Territorial Council polls, likely around October-end or November.

Earlier in the day, Sarma unveiled the statue of Shaheed Mangal Pandey at the Silchar Bypass tri-junction near NIT Silchar, calling it a tribute to Barak Valley’s role in India’s freedom struggle.

Later, he inaugurated a 24.5-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rangirkhari, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, describing it as a symbol of Silchar’s devotion to Netaji’s legacy.

At Rangirkhari, the Chief Minister also announced that work on the long-awaited Rs 700-crore flyover from Capital Point to Rangirkhari would begin by November–December.

“I will return to lay the foundation stone. Within two years, this flyover will change Silchar’s traffic system and stand as a landmark of development in Barak Valley,” he said, urging public cooperation in land acquisition.