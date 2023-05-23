Bengal cops to exhume body of IIT-Kharagpur student from Assam

Guwahati, May 23: The exhumation of IIA Kharagpur student from Assam, Faizan Ahmed, who was found dead in his hostel last year, is set to be carried out at a burial ground in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

A four-member team of the West Bengal police has reached Dibrugarh on Monday to execute the order of the Calcutta High Court.

It has been learnt that the Bengal police has sought the assistance of forensic experts from Guwahati to carry out the exhumation.

The Calcutta High Court directed for the exhumation of Faizan from a burial ground in Dibrugarh town, in order to conduct a second post-mortem at the Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta.

23-year-old Faizan was a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur. On October 14 last year, his decomposed body was found inside his hostel room in Lala Lajpat Rai Hall of Residence.

Reportedly, the college authorities had said that he died by suicide while the family claimed that he was murdered. The victim’s parents filed a writ petition in Calcutta High Court, alleging that their son had been killed.

On April 25, the Calcutta HC passed a rare order calling for the exhumation of Faizan from a burial ground in Assam to conduct a second post-mortem at the Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta, saying that it is necessary to ascertain the truth behind his death.