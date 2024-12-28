Beijing justifies Brahmaputra dam amid fears of ecological & strategic risks

Guwahati, Dec 28: China has defended its ambitious plan to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, asserting that the project will not negatively impact downstream nations and that necessary safety and ecological measures have been ensured through decades of meticulous studies.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, addressed media concerns on Friday regarding the USD 137 billion hydropower project, which is set to be located in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region. She emphasized that China has undertaken extensive research to address potential safety issues and environmental risks associated with the project, which is near a tectonic plate boundary prone to frequent earthquakes.

"China has always acted responsibly in the development of cross-border rivers," Mao stated, adding, "The hydropower development in Tibet has been studied in-depth for decades, and safeguard measures have been implemented for the project's security as well as ecological and environmental protection."

The planned dam, situated in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River—the Tibetan name for the Brahmaputra—was approved by Chinese authorities on Wednesday. It is touted as the planet's largest infrastructure project, surpassing even China's Three Gorges Dam. The construction will take place at a deep gorge where the Brahmaputra makes a dramatic U-turn into Arunachal Pradesh, India, and subsequently flows into Bangladesh.

Mao assured that the project would not affect the downstream flow of the river and stated that China would continue to engage with lower riparian countries, including India and Bangladesh, through existing mechanisms to enhance international cooperation in disaster prevention and relief.

Strategic and Environmental Concerns

While China claims the project aims to accelerate clean energy production and address climate change, India and Bangladesh have expressed apprehension over its potential impact. Experts warn that the dam, in addition to giving China control over water flow, could exacerbate flooding risks in downstream areas during hostilities.

The Brahmaputra dam is part of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) and the National Economic and Social Development plan adopted in 2020. It follows the USD 1.5 billion Zam Hydropower Station, operational since 2015, which is currently the largest in Tibet.

India’s Response

India is also pursuing its own hydropower projects on the Brahmaputra, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. Both nations have maintained dialogue through the Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) established in 2006 to address trans-border river issues. Under this mechanism, China shares hydrological data on the Brahmaputra and Sutlej rivers with India during flood seasons.

In recent discussions held on December 18, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi deliberated on data sharing for trans-border rivers, emphasizing cooperation and communication.

Challenges Ahead

The dam’s construction poses significant engineering challenges due to its location in a seismically active region. The Tibetan plateau, often referred to as the “roof of the world,” is prone to earthquakes caused by its position along tectonic plate boundaries. Despite China's assurances, the scale and complexity of the project have raised serious environmental and geopolitical concerns in the region.

As China moves forward with its plans, the project remains under close scrutiny from the international community, particularly its neighbors, for its potential long-term impact on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and water security in South Asia.