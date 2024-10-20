Behali Youth Congress warn mass resignation over CPI (M-L) ticket

Biswanath, Oct 20: Grassroots workers of the Congress party in the Behali constituency have threatened to resign if the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), CPI (M-L), receives a ticket for the upcoming by-polls.

The workers wrote a letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday to inform them of their decision.

"Through various sources, we have come to know that Vivek Das of the CPI (M-L) is scheduled to receive a ticket from the Behali assembly constituency. We, the workers of the Congress party, oppose this decision," said Behali Youth Congress President Zahirul Islam.

Highlighting the reason for their opposition, Zahirul added, “The CPI (M-L) lost by a huge margin in the 2021 election when they contested from this constituency. Like the people of Behali, we do not want the CPI (M-L) here, and we oppose this decision tooth and nail. If the seat is given to the CPI (M-L), it’s certain that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win.”

The Congress workers, while threatening mass resignation, have demanded that a candidate from their party be fielded for the Behali constituency.

“If the APCC does not select a candidate for the Behali seat from our party, we have decided to resign en masse,” a letter addressed to APCC chief Bhupen BoraH, read.

The CPI (M-L) is part of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM), which also includes the Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Aam Aadmi Party, and left parties.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the newly renamed Asom Sonmilito Morcha is facing internal turmoil leading up to the November 13 by-polls.

According to sources, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah is considering stepping down as president of the ASM.

Although this news has not yet been confirmed, rumours mills are on an overdrive about the potential change. If this happens, it would be a major blow to the united opposition, not just ahead of the by-polls but also for the 2026 state assembly elections.