Behali forest gunfire row: Assam alleges attack, Arunachal flags counter-claims

Biswanath, Dec 18: An incident involving alleged gunfire by four miscreants at Assam forest officials was reported inside the Behali Wildlife Sanctuary on December 16.

According to initial accounts from the Assam Forest Department, the group was engaged in illegal felling of trees within the sanctuary when forest personnel reached the spot.

Officials said the individuals were asked to leave the area, following which they allegedly fired indiscriminately before fleeing. Two machine saws were later recovered from the site.

Confirming the incident, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the East Sonitpur Forest Division, Champak Deka, said the four individuals had illegally entered the Behali forest area, which falls under Assam’s territorial jurisdiction, and were involved in forest destruction activities.

However, Deka denied reports suggesting an exchange of fire between the police and the miscreants. “Upon the arrival of the forest department team, the individuals fled the area, leaving behind two machine saws. A case has been registered against four persons at Behali Police Station,” an official familiar with the matter, told The Assam Tribune.

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been lodged at Seijosa Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh against an Assam forest officer in connection with the incident, reflecting competing claims from the two sides.

An Arunachal Pradesh police officer said they received information about the incident over the phone but were unable to trace anyone at the location due to darkness.

“When the search resumed the next morning, empty cartridges were found at the site. We have also received information alleging that the individuals involved were subjected to mental harassment by Assam forest officials,” the officer said.

A local resident from Arunachal Pradesh claimed to have heard multiple gunshots around 11.30 am, triggering panic in the area.

“People were frightened after hearing the firing sounds. If any wrongdoing had occurred, the local administration should have been informed. The way the four individuals were allegedly targeted, with claims that an entire magazine was emptied, is inhuman and condemnable,” the resident alleged.

Officials from both states said investigations are ongoing. More details are awaited as the situation continues to develop.