Behali bypoll: Ripun Bora & Ranjit Dutta criticise one another as D-day nears

Biswanath, Nov. 8: As the campaign for the upcoming by-polls of Assam intensifies, Behali witnesses a tussle between the two political camps—the Congress and the BJP.

Addressing the press on Friday, Congress leader Ripun Bora spoke about the exploitation meted out against the tea community by the BJP.

“If people are so concerned about the condition of tea workers and the tea community, why not talk about their wages? They have been working on a meagre wage of Rs 250. The BJP in 2014 said they would increase the wages to Rs 311, which hasn’t materialised to date,” Bora said.

He also added that MP Ranjit Dutta had forcefully occupied the land of many people from the tea community to create a private tea garden of his own.

“Additionally, Ranjit Dutta has forcefully occupied the land of the people of the tea community, following which he has created a tea garden in his name. He has exploited the people of the tea community. Is the Chief Minister not aware about this?” Bora said.

On the other hand, Ranjit Dutta, addressing the press on the sidelines, however, said that Ripun Bora was in Behali after being rebuked by senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh.

“The Congress is suffering from disappointment, be it Ripun Bora or other senior leaders. Ripun Bora is here today, probably after hearing an earful from Jitendra Singh. In a couple of days, Debabrata Saikia and Congress President Bhupen Borah will also come. Otherwise, it is only Gaurav Gogoi who is conducting the electoral campaign,” Dutta said.

Speaking about the BJP electoral campaign, Dutta said, “There is a wave of joy among the people. The BJP is conducting a door-to-door campaign. We have visited everyone at their doorsteps and have requested everyone to vote for the BJP in the by-polls. We have not conducted any campaign, nor have we taken out any bike rally.”

Dutta added, “We have just organised two events. The Honourable Chief Minister was here at yesterday’s event, and everyone witnessed the outpouring of people. Almost 15 lakh people had attended the event. On November 10, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be here with us.”