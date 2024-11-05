Behali by-poll heats up as Congress, BJP leaders lock horns over promises & allegations

Biswanath, Nov. 5: The political climate in Behali intensified on Tuesday as senior leaders from both the Congress and BJP took jabs at each other in the lead-up to the November 13 by-elections.

Congress leader Mira Borthakur, while campaigning for candidate Jayanta Bora, criticised the BJP for allegedly coercing voters. “The people have told us that they are being pressured by the BJP to vote for them, or else they will be denied their Orunodoi benefits,” Borthakur said.

Highlighting concerns from tea garden workers, Borthakur pointed out that a law mandates 15% of land be cleared of trees for other purposes, questioning what those “purposes” might entail. “Will there be hotels and factories? Where will the labourers go?” she asked.

Borthakur also accused BJP leader Ranjit Dutta of exploiting tea garden workers by paying them a meagre wage of Rs 170. She expressed frustration over the treatment of fish farmers, who were promised compensation for halting their aquaculture activities but have yet to receive any funds.

“If you ask around, you’ll find that they haven’t received the money. Fish is now being sourced from Andhra Pradesh, affecting local businesses,” she said.

Reflecting on the BJP's alleged “transformation”, Borthakur remarked, “The BJP of the past was a party of ideals and principles. Now, it seems to be focused solely on making money.”

She recalled her time in the party alongside leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sushma Swaraj, lamenting the current direction of the BJP.

In response, BJP MP Ranjit Dutta took pot-shots at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, asserting that the venues for Gogoi's campaign were built during the BJP's tenure.

“The places and stages where Gogoi is campaigning have been constructed under the BJP regime and with funds from the Chief Minister. He should be embarrassed to criticise me or the Chief Minister while standing on those stages,” Dutta said.

State Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika also joined the fray, alleging on social media that the Congress candidate for Behali paid approximately Rs 2 crore for his election ticket.

“There are strong rumors that the @INCAssam candidate from Behali paid around ₹ 2 crore for his ticket. If true, this is a tragedy for Congress workers!” he tweeted.

Adding to the escalating tensions, students affiliated to the AAJYCS in Behali have been protesting by burning effigies of Congress candidate Bora.







AAJYCS burning effigies of Jayanta Bora in Behali on Tuesday AT Photo: Students affiliated to the

They expressed their anger over allegations of ticket purchases, stating, “It seems only those who pay the Congress get a ticket to contest the elections.”

The students also claimed that Bora is barred from entering Scheduled Caste villages in Behali unless he issues a public apology.

As the by-poll approaches, both parties are clearly striving to sway public sentiment, setting the stage for a charged electoral battle.