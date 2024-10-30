Behali by-poll: Congress, BJP spar over development issues as campaigning intensifies

Biswanath, Oct. 29: With just 14 days remaining until the by-polls for five Assembly constituencies in Assam, the campaign trail is heating up in Behali. Congress has intensified its efforts to rally support for its nominee, Jayanta Bora, while the ruling BJP is focusing on door-to-door outreach to engage voters in favour of Diganta Ghatowar.

On Tuesday, Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, took to the campaign trail in Behali, hitting out at the BJP government for various shortcomings. Gogoi specifically addressed the issue of local residents not receiving land pattas, alleging that BJP leaders were “occupying” land. He also pointed to the state's alleged growing debt, claiming that the installation of smart meters is a “ploy” to manage this financial burden.

“The BJP has left the Assam government in debt. With no money left to repay these debts, they are installing smart meters in your homes to cover the costs,” Gogoi stated during a campaign event.

Gogoi further alleged that many citizens are being denied the benefits of government welfare schemes unless they are “affiliated with the BJP”. “If you are not a member of the BJP, your children do not receive scholarships, and you miss out on government scheme benefits,” he remarked.

Criticising the current administration, Gogoi claimed that funds allocated to the Public Works Department (PWD) for road construction in Behali have been diverted to build flyovers in Guwahati instead.

Congress leader Ripun Bora questioned the democratic integrity of the current regime. “Why are people threatened? Why are they coerced into voting for the BJP? There is terror and attack all around. Do the people not have their choices?” Bora asked, voicing his concerns during the campaign.

Jayanta Bora, the Congress candidate for Behali, also participated actively in the campaign. Addressing the press, he expressed optimism about his prospects, saying, “We had a successful campaign. We received the support of the people. The people of Behali are campaigning, and every individual here is a ‘star campaigner’.”

BJP’s door-to-door campaign gains momentum

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have opted to engage directly with the local community as part of their campaign for candidate Diganta Ghatowar. Addressing the press in Behali on Tuesday, BJP Member of Parliament Ranjit Dutta stated, “We have nothing against the Congress. Our focus is solely on development. This area was once plagued by militancy, but that is no longer the case.”

Expressing confidence in Ghatowar’s prospects, Dutta added, “Changes began in 2014; people now feel safe and trust this government because they have witnessed real development. Voters will choose the BJP for the protection and security of their lives and property, as well as for ongoing development.”

Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), also campaigned for the BJP candidate in Behali. “There are approximately 9,000 Karbi voters in Behali. All the Karbi votes will go to the BJP, and we will elect Ghatowar as our leader,” Ronghang told the press.

He further added, “There are issues with militant groups in the area. These groups have signed a peace agreement with the central and state governments. The Karbi community will vote for the BJP candidate to ensure development and that the provisions of the peace agreement, including the formation of a Karbi Welfare Council, are fulfilled. It is only the government that can address these issues.”

Lakhimpur MLA, Manab Deka, added that people have acknowledged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government’s efforts. “Please ask me about the people, and you will get a picture of the ground reality. I am here to campaign for the BJP and will not speak about any other party,” he said.

The Assam Tribune tried reaching Ghatowar for his comments, but he was not reachable as he was busy conducting a door-to-door campaign yesterday.