Behali by-poll: Congress accuses BJP of running timber syndicate, saffron party hits back

Biswanath, Nov 3: As campaigning intensifies in by-poll-bound Behali, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has launched a fresh salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging the ruling party of running a timber syndicate in the constituency.

Speaking at a public meeting at Don Bosco School in Khelamati on Sunday, Gogoi accused the BJP government of extensive tree felling in forest areas, which he claims has resulted in increased human-animal conflict.

“Man-animal conflict is rising due to the tree felling in the forest areas by the BJP government to support their timber syndicate,” Gogoi said, highlighting that elephants have been forced out of their habitats in search of food, causing chaos in local tea gardens.

Criticising the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as “anti-people”, Gogoi expressed concerns over its lack of commitment to environmental preservation.

“This government is not working for the people. The leaders and ministers are opening resorts and schools by cutting down trees and destroying our natural resources. Under this regime, the law seems to target only the poor," he remarked.

Without naming specific individuals, Gogoi accused the BJP of "forcibly occupying" land belonging to Adivasi communities and opening tea gardens on those lands.

He further alleged that access to government schemes is contingent upon membership in a "particular party”, asserting that if Congress is elected, they will ensure that government schemes are available to all citizens.

Drawing a dramatic parallel, Gogoi referred to the Behali by-poll as a “Kurukshetra”, comparing the local populace to the Pandavas and the BJP to the Kauravas.

In response, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita sharply criticised Gogoi, asserting that the Congress party is not even worthy of being compared to the Kauravas.

"On whose watch did 855 people die? One rhino was killed every day in Kaziranga. Under whose leadership did we see ethnic clashes in Bodoland?" Margherita questioned.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Textile also highlighted that the Congress lacks the honourable qualities of the Kauravas, which included brave warriors like Karna and wise figures such as the Dronacharya and Bhishma.

Gogoi has been actively campaigning alongside Congress candidate Jayanta Bora in Behali, addressing various villages in the constituency as the election date approaches.