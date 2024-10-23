Behali by-poll: BJP’s Ghatowar files nomination, awaits Oppn candidate

Biswanath, Oct. 23: As the people of Behali await the announcement of the united Opposition's candidate for the upcoming by-election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Diganta Ghatowar officially filed his nomination papers on Wednesday at Kamalakanta Khetra.

Before filing his nomination, Ghatowar offered prayers at Behali’s Gangmou Thaan. “Before undertaking anything auspicious, we seek the blessings of the Almighty, as per the tradition of Sanatan Dharma,” Ghatowar told the press.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Behali and the BJP leadership, Ghatowar said, “I am thankful that the party has shown confidence in an ordinary worker like me, a simple person from the tea gardens.”







AT Photo: BJP candidate for Behali constituency for the upcoming Assembly by-polls, Diganta Ghatowar, speaking to the press

Several prominent BJP leaders, including party president Bhabesh Kalita, cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika and Sanjay Kishan, MPs Ranjit Dutta and Kamakhya Prasad Tassa, and other key leaders such as Padma Hazarika and Pramod Borthakur, were present at the nomination filing. Ghatowar also acknowledged the support of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in his campaign.

Minister Hazarika expressed confidence in Ghatowar’s candidacy. “Our leader, Ranjit Dutta, is very popular in Behali. I am sure that as his successor, Ghatowar will win the trust of the people and secure victory,” Hazarika said.

BJP leader Sanjay Kishan also praised Ghatowar’s candidacy, calling him a "simple, hard-working person" and predicting a significant win. “We have worked together since our days in the Assam Tea Students’ Association (ATSA), and I believe he will unite all tribes and communities in Behali.”

Speaking about the opposition, Hazarika dismissed concerns, saying, “I am not worried about the candidates they field. In elections, we always face opponents. My only focus is on winning.”







AT Photo: Diganta Ghatowar files his nomination for the Behali constituency on Wednesday

He also downplayed Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s recent campaign activities in the region, saying, “Whether or not the people of Behali cooperate with him is up to them. My priority is ensuring BJP's victory.”

Sanjay Kishan echoed these sentiments, stating, “The Congress has failed to deliver on its promises for years. Their inability to field a candidate for Behali so far speaks volumes about their current state.”

Asked about the opposition, Ghatowar offered goodwill, saying, “Whoever they field, I wish them the best. We are all here to serve the people.”

The Behali by-poll has garnered significant attention as the BJP seeks to maintain its stronghold while the Opposition continues to deliberate over its nominee.