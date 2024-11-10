Behali by-poll: BJP highlights 10 yrs of development; AAP announces 5 guarantees

Biswanath, Nov. 10: With just a day left for campaigning ahead of the November 13 by-polls in Assam, the Behali constituency has become a battleground for political promises, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) offering their vision for the constituency’s future.

On Sunday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed an election rally in Behali, urging the people to vote for BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowar, whom he hailed as the “right successor” to Ranjit Dutta. The Union Minister highlighted Ghatowar's “ethical” leadership and his status as a youth leader, calling for the people’s blessings.

"Diganta Ghatowar is a man of ethics and principles. He will carry forward the legacy of Ranjit Dutta. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has brought about development in the last 10 years, and we are committed to continuing this progress," Sonowal told the gathering.

Taking a direct swipe at the Congress, Minister Sonowal claimed the party had "taken approximately 20 lakh crores from the people". He added that if this money had been used for development, it would have led to a positive change. “The Congress has only brought about communalism, corruption, and conflict. The BJP, on the other hand, has always stood for peace and development,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is also campaigning in Behali, has criticised both the BJP and Congress, dubbing them as "two sides of the same coin". Addressing the press in Behali, All Assam AAP chief Manoj Dhanowar outlined the party’s five key guarantees, which focus on improving education, healthcare, roads, the welfare of tea tribes, and forest conservation.

“Our candidate, Ananta Gogoi, has promised five guarantees for the people of Behali. These include establishing quality schools and colleges, upgrading hospitals, and offering free treatment and medicines. We will improve roads, provide lighting, and ensure minimum wages for tea workers," Dhanowar said. "We will also ensure the welfare of farmers living near Kaziranga National Park, ensuring that they are not adversely affected,” he added.

Dhanowar also stressed that AAP was focused on “silent campaigning,” which he said had garnered significant support from the people. He expressed confidence in the party’s chances of winning, predicting a "big margin" victory. “The presence of AAP may cut into the BJP’s votes, and we await the results with optimism,” he added.