‘Befriend them & drown politically’: Assam CM targets APHLC over Congress tie-up

Guwahati, Feb 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, launched a sharp attack on the All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference (APHLC), warning against political alignments that, according to him, could destabilise Karbi Anglong.

His remarks came amid reports that the Congress may leave two seats in the district for APHLC in the upcoming political scenario.

Addressing a gathering in Bokajan, Sarma said that the people of Karbi Hills had repeatedly rejected divisive and disruptive politics. He cautioned that any attempt to "revive" such forces would only lead to unrest and agitation in the region.

“Whoever befriends APHLC in Jones Ingti Kathar's area will drown in politics. The people of Karbi Hills have already ignored their style of politics. Such politics will only bring unrest and protests in Karbi Anglong once again. The majority of the people do not support them,” the Chief Minister said.

He further emphasised that the current government has focused on peace, development and inclusive growth in the hill districts, and urged political parties to avoid alliances that could disturb the stability achieved in recent years.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while attending a programme in Bokajan Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), where he distributed the first instalment of benefits under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) to thousands of women.

Highlighting the scale and impact of the scheme, Sarma said, “Today marks the 115th meeting under MMUA, and we are distributing financial assistance in the 115th constituency out of 126 constituencies in Assam. So far, more than 28.61 lakh women have received funds under this programme. In the coming days, an additional four lakh women will be covered.”

He also acknowledged that many eligible beneficiaries had initially been left out and assured that the government has taken corrective measures.

“We have identified and included 1.5 lakh more women who were previously excluded. In Bokajan alone, 16,395 women will receive the first instalment today. Our aim is to strengthen the financial independence, dignity and confidence of every woman,” he added.

The programme witnessed the presence of senior government officials, local representatives and a large number of women beneficiaries.